Riyadh – The board of Saudi National Bank (SNB) has announced a cash dividend distribution after Zakat of SAR 1.10 per share for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The bank will pay a total amount of SAR 4.92 billion, representing 11% of the capital, for 4.47 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 13 and 21 July, respectively.

Last April, the Saudi lender’s shareholders approved a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.90 per share for H2-21.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, SNB registered SAR 4.50 billion in net profit after Zakat and tax, higher by 32.10% than SAR 3.40 billion in the year-ago period.

