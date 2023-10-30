Riyadh – National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec) logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 178.08 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, marking a 153.06% jump from SAR 70.37 million in 9M-22.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 1.75 in 9M-23, an annual rise from SAR 0.69, according to the initial income statements.

Revenues stood at SAR 2.39 billion in the January-September 2023 period, up 18.40% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.02 billion.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Nadec registered SAR 75.27 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, higher by 171.24% than SAR 27.75 million in Q3-22.

The Saudi firm posted a 22.50% surge in revenue to SAR 861.10 million during July-September 2023, versus SAR 702.67 million a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits climbed by 15.57% from SAR 65.13 million in Q2-23, while the revenues grew by 9.57% from SAR 785.86 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).