Riyadh – Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 962 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual surge of 41.68% from SAR 679 million.

Revenues climbed by 7.64% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 8.29 billion in H1-23 from SAR 7.71 billion, according to the consolidated interim financial results.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, the earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.25, up from SAR 0.88 in H1-22.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Mobily recorded SAR 497 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 38.05% leap from SAR 360 million in Q2-22.

The Tadawul-listed firm posted revenues valued at SAR 4.24 billion in the April-June 2023 period, higher by 8.95% YoY than SAR 3.89 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q2-23 jumped by 6.88% from SAR 465 million as of 31 March 2023, while the revenues increased by 4.86% from SAR 4.05 billion.

