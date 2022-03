RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, won't pay any dividends for shareholders for 2021 even as it turned to profit.

The mining giant reported a net profit of SR5.2 billion ($1.4 billion), after making losses of SR280 million, according to a filing.

Despite the rise in net profit, the company decided not to give cash dividends for the year 2021, it said in a statement.

