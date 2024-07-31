Riyadh – Leejam Sports Company’s consolidated net profit by jumped by 23.70% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 167 million during the first half (H1) of 2024 from SAR 135 million.

The company’s revenue increased by 18.65% YoY to SAR 687 million in H1-24 from SAR 579 million in H1-23, according to interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) inched higher to SAR 3.20 from January until the end of June, from SAR 2.58 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarterly Results

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Leejam Sports’ net profit recorded SAR 73 million, which was the same as the same quarter of last year.

Sales leapt by 13.90% to SAR 344 million in Q2-24 from SAR 302 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company’s net profit dropped by 22.34% in Q2-24 from SAR 94 million in previous quarter, while sales were the same as Q2-24.

Cash Dividends

Leejam Sports’ board on 29 July 2024 nodded for the disbursement of SAR 49.76 million, or SAR 0.95 per share, in cash dividends for Q2-24.

Dividends are set to be paid on 22 August for around 52.38 million shares eligible until 8 August

Leejam Sports logged a 49.20% YoY increase in net profit to SAR 94 million in Q1-24 compared to SAR 63 million in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

