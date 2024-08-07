Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co., in which the PIF has a 17%

stake, has more than doubled its Q2 net profit to 624.2 million riyals ($166.5 million) compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue came in at SAR 647 million, down 7% YoY on lower dividend income and decrease in hotels and other operating revenues.

For H1 2024, the holding company whose portfolio includes Citi and the social media platform X, made a net profit of SAR 820 million, a year-on-year jump of 76%.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com