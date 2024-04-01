Riyadh – Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) witnessed 139.66% higher net profits at SAR 180.18 million in 2023 from SAR 75.18 million a year earlier.

Revenues jumped by 23.30% to SAR 2.65 billion last year from SAR 2.15 billion in 2022, according to the financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.96 in 2023, marking an annual surge from SAR 0.82.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, Saudi German Hospital logged net profits valued at SAR 143.67 million, higher by 241.91% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 42.02 million.

