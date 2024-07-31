The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) grew by 0.37% on Wednesday and closed the trading session at 12,109.52 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 6.39 billion through the exchange of 352.45 million shares.

Anaam Holding was the most active stock with 118.59 million shares, while Saudi Aramco recorded the highest turnover of SAR 389.07 million.

Arabian Pipes led the risers with 8.07%, while Al-Baha Investment and Development headed the decliners with 7.69%.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) ended the session lower by 0.08% at 26,651.19 points.

Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners topped the gainers with 18.97%, while Mayar Holding led the fallers with 13.41%.

