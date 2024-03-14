Dallah Healthcare Company registered a 31.21% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 360.12 million in 2023 from SAR 274.46 million.

Revenues increased by 18.28% YoY to SAR 2.94 billion last year from SAR 2.48 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 3.70 in 2023, up from SAR 3.05 in 2022.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Dallah Healthcare logged net profits of SAR 246.47 million, a 25.74% YoY surge from SAR 196.02 million.

