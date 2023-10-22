Clean Life Company will begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Monday, 23 October 2023, according to a bourse disclosure

The firm will float 300,000 shares, representing 20% of its share capital, under the symbol 9581.

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

It is worth underlining that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Clean Life’s Nomu listing last June.

