Riyadh – Saudi Chemical Company has posted a 19.88% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 32.71 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to SAR 40.83 million.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the company's revenues totalled SAR 903.99 million, an annual decline of 6.75% from SAR 969.46 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) decreased to SAR 0.39 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.48 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 grew by 19.51% from SAR 756.36 million in Q4-21. The Saudi listed firm reported net losses of SAR 6.28 million in Q4-21.

Last year, Saudi Chemical achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 70 million, down 5.40% from SAR 74 million in 2020.

