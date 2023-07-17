Riyadh – Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) announced cash dividends disbursement worth SAR 413.25 million, representing 8.70% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

Cenomi Centers will distribute SAR 0.87 per share for 475 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-23 dividends will be 23 July and 13 August 2023, respectively.

Under the board's decision, the company highlighted that “SAR 46.15 million of dues from related parties will be settled as part of the distribution to the major shareholders.”

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the Saudi firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 388 million, a 125.71% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 171.90 million.

The revenues increased by 11.09% to SAR 576.80 million in Q1-23 from SAR 519.20 million in Q1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.81 from SAR 0.37.

