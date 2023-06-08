The board members of Saudi Cement Company greenlighted, on 7 June, cash dividends amounting to SAR 229.50 million for the first half (H1) of 2023.

The approved dividends represent 15% of the company’s capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

In this regard, the Tadawul-listed firm will disburse SAR 1.50 per share for 153 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-23 dividends will be 11 and 20 June 2023, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Saudi Cement achieved net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 123.80 million, an annual hike of 102.62% from SAR 61.10 million.

Revenues climbed by 29.99% to SAR 409.60 million in Q1-23 from SAR 315.10 million in Q1-22.

