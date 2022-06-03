Riyadh – The board of Saudi Cement Company has announced an interim cash dividend distribution of SAR 1.50 per share for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The company will pay an amount of SAR 229.50 million, representing 15% of the capital, for 153 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Moreover, the eligibility and distribution dates will be on 5 and 15 June, respectively

It is worth noting that last April, Saudi Cement distributed a cash dividend of SAR 306 million, accounting for 20% of the capital, for H2-21.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm generated SAR 61.10 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, down 48.82% from SAR 119.40 million in the year-ago period.

