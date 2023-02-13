Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Capital market has great potential, capable of delivering big achievements, said Eng Khalid Al Hussan, Group CEO, Saudi Tadawul Group.

He was speaking on a panel at the second Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh.

His fellow panelist Khaled Al Ghamdi, CEO, ANB capital, noted that organic innovation, driven by competition, is delivering continued improvements to the sector: “One of the key ingredients that will accelerate the development of the Saudi capital market is introducing competition at the exchange level. CMIs and issuers will welcome competition in this area. Given the kingdom’s open economic demeanour, increased competition will bring the market up to global market levels.”

They were joined on the panel by Wassim Alkhatib, CEO, Mena Investment Banking, Lazard; Patrick George, Head of Markets & Securities Services for Europe and North America, HSBC; and Ken Robins, Chairman of EMEA Equity Capital, CITI.

