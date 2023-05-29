The shareholders of Astra Industrial Group approved the board’s proposal to distribute cash dividends amounting to SAR 200 million for 2022, according to a bourse discourse.

The Tadawul-listed firm will pay a dividend of SAR 2.50 per share, which represents 25% of the par nominal value.

Eligible shareholders will receive the announced cash dividends on 4 June 2023.

It is worth noting that the ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Astra Industrial greenlighted the full-year dividends on 28 May.

The Saudi group posted net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 474.31 million in the January-December 2022 period, higher by 134.38% than SAR 202.36 million in 2021.

As of 31 March 2023, the company’s net profits enlarged by 64.53% to SAR 122.88 million from SAR 74.69 million in Q1-22.

