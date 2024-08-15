Riyadh – ASG Plastic Factory Company is set to commence the trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday, 18 August.

The Saudi firm plans to float 750,000 shares under the symbol 9607 after obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) last March, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

ASG Plastic Factory was granted Tadawul’s approval for listing 10.64% of its total shares on Nomu.

