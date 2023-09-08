Saudi Arabian auto rental firm Lumi on Friday announced its final IPO offer price of 66 Saudi riyals ($17.60) per share, at the top of the range indicated last week.

The firm is offering 16,500,000 shares, or 30% of its issued share capital.

The price implies a total offering size of SAR 1.089 billion and a market capitalization at listing of SAR 3.63 billion, Lumi, one of the largest auto rentals in the kingdom said in a statement.

The institutional book-building process generated an order book of approximately SAR 102.9 billion and was 94.5x oversubscribed, it added.

The retail subscription will take place on Tuesday, 12 September.

