Riyadh – Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO) set the price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range of SAR 24-27 per share.

The Saudi firm plans to offer 1 million ordinary shares, accounting for 20% of the issued share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Each eligible investor can apply for a minimum number of 10 shares, while the maximum amount was set as 249,990 shares.

Meanwhile, the offering and book-building period for qualified investors is taking place during 11-13 September.

It is worth noting that Yaqeen Capital is the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering.

On 5 December 2021, Tadawul passed the company’s request to list on Nomu, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval in June 2022.

