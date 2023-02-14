Arab National Bank (ANB) generated SAR 3.07 billion net profits in 2022, a leap of 41.02% from SAR 2.17 billion in 2021, according to the annual financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.05 during the January-December 2022 period, up from SAR 1.45 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the clients’ deposits amounted to SAR 154.87 billion in 2022, higher by 14.12% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 135.71 billion.

The assets jumped by 10.45% to SAR 212.62 billion in 2022 from SAR 192.50 billion in 2021, whereas the investments retreated by 7.34% to SAR 41.99 billion from SAR 45.32 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, ANB logged net profits worth SAR 2.28 billion, an annual hike of 32.56% from SAR 1.72 billion.

Additionally, the EPS increased to SAR 1.52 in 9M-22 from SAR 1.15 in 9M-21.

