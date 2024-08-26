Riyadh – Altharwah Albashariyyah Company is set to begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

The Saudi firm will float its shares under the symbol 9606, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

