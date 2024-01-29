Riyadh – Almodawat Specialized Medical Company set the price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range between SAR 93 and SAR 111 per share.

Almodawat intends to list 475,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of the issued share capital, according to a bourse statement.

Each eligible investor can apply for a minimum number of 10 shares, while the maximum amount stands at 118,510 shares.

The bidding and book-building period for qualified investors will take place during 28 January- 5 February 2024.

It is worth highlighting that Yaqeen Capital Company is the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering.

