Riyadh – The shareholders of Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) have approved an additional cash dividends distribution of SAR 15 million, representing 2.50% of the capital, for 2021.

SASCO will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The Saudi listed firm will announce the distribution date at a later time.

The shareholders granted their approval for the additional dividends during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Tuesday, 14 June.

In 2021, SASCO reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 50.84 million, higher by 26.68% than SAR 40.13 million in 2020.

