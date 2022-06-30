Riyadh – Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) announced the appointment of Youssef bin Muhammad Al Qafari as the new Chairman of the board for a three-year term.

Al Qafari has replaced Abdullah bin Suleiman Al Juraish, who will retain his membership in the board, according to a bourse disclosure.

The new official has been appointed for a new board term that started on 31 May 2022.

It is worth noting that Al Juraish was named the company's Chairman earlier in June.

