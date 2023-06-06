Riyadh – SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 1.42 billion for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The firm will disburse SAR 3 per share, representing 30% of the share nominal value, for 476.03 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-23 dividends will be 16 and 31 July 2023, respectively.

Meanwhile, the board members determined the cash dividends during their meeting that was held on 5 June.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, SABIC Agri-Nutrients posted 60.96% lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 981 million, compared to SAR 2.51 billion in Q1-22.

Revenues plunged by 40.73% to SAR 2.76 billion during Q1-23 from SAR 4.65 billion in the year-ago period, while the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 2.06 from SAR 5.28.

