Riyadh - The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB) has recommended interim cash dividends after Zakat worth SAR 1.13 billion for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi lender would disburse SAR 0.55 per share, representing 5.50% of the share nominal value, for 2.05 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 13 and 27 July, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, SABB registered net profits worth SAR 1 billion, up 3.50% from SAR 970 million during the January-March 2021 period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).