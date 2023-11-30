Riyadh Steel Company will float its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Sunday, 3 December 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi firm will list 1 million ordinary shares, representing 20% of its total shares, under the symbol 9588.

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) noted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

It is worth noting that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the company’s Nomu listing on 22 June 2023.

