Riyadh – The board of Riyad Bank has announced a cash dividend distribution after Zakat worth SAR 0.50 per share, representing 5% of the share nominal value, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi lender will pay out a total of SAR 1.50 billion for 3 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the cash dividends will be on 28 July and 11 August, respectively.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the bank registered net profits worth SAR 1.55 billion, an annual growth of 14.69% from SAR 1.35 billion.

Riyad Bank reported investments of SAR 59.03 billion in Q1-22, up 3.69% from SAR 56.93 billion during the same period a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).