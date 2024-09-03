DreamCity Capital, a foremost digital real estate investment platform, has announced that it has been granted an “Approval-in-Principle” by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria (SEC) under the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP) to revolutionise real estate investing by providing equity investment offerings for small and medium retail investors through digital technology.

The significant milestone, according to the Group CEO/MD, Benjamin David Akhamere, has positioned DreamCity Group as a key player in the rapidly evolving “digital asset offering platform” ecosystem in Nigeria.

“DreamCity Capital aims to revolutionize real estate investing by providing equity investment offerings for small and medium retail investors through digital technology. Our innovative digital platform allows investors to acquire equity ownership in pre-vetted, funded and greenfield commercially driven real estate projects.

“Our model individualises investment offerings, streamlines stake-ownership and ensures transparency administration of the individual real estate asset, by warehousing investor equity and assets through a Special Purpose Company (SPC) framework.

“DreamCity Capital’s inclusion in this program underscores our commitment to adhering to regulatory standards while driving innovation in the real estate sector,” Akhamere told Tribune Online.

He added that the platform offers a secure and efficient model for real estate investing saying the approval is part of SEC’s broader effort to foster innovation within the capital market while ensuring robust investors protection.

