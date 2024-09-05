Reflecting the regional concerns over weak oil prices, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday lost more than 62 points and capitalisation melted QR3.19bn.

An across the board selling, particularly in the industrials, dragged the 20-stock Qatar Index 0.65% to 10,321.09 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,352 points.

The foreign funds were seen net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 4.7%.

About 80% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted 0.53% to QR596.08bn on the back of midcap segments.

The Gulf institutions were seen bearish in the main market, which saw 5,058 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.01mn trade across four deals.

The foreign individuals continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The domestic institutions turned net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the main barometer in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The Total Return Index shed 0.6%, the All Share Index by 0.54% and the All Islamic Index by 0.57% in the main market.

The industrials sector index lost 0.86%, banks and financial services (0.57%), telecom (0.27%), real estate (0.25%), insurance (0.25%), consumer goods and services (0.24%) and transport (0.18%).

Major shakers in the main market included Commercial Bank, Qamco, Gulf International Services, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qatar German Medical Devices, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company and Ezdan.

Nevertheless, QLM, Lesha Bank, Medicare Group, Meeza and Milaha were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

The foreign institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR11.57mn compared with net buyers of QR46.37mn on September 3.

The Gulf institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR3.67mn against net buyers of QR6.8mn the previous day.

However, the domestic institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR9.58mn compared with net sellers of QR21.27mn on Tuesday.

The local retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR8.29mn against net sellers of QR15.65mn on September 3.

The foreign individual investors’ net selling declined noticeably to QR0.02mn compared to QR12.19mn the previous day. The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking weakened perceptibly to QR0.32mn against QR1.53mn on Tuesday.

The Arab individual investors’ net selling eased marginally to QR2.29mn compared to QR2.51mn on September 3.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market declined 21% to 122.28mn shares, value by 28% and transactions by 14% to 12,565.

The venture market saw 53% surge in trade volumes to 1.58mn equities, 56% in value to QR3.73mn and 9% in deals to 94.

