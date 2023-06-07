Doha, Qatar: Following the Intention To Float (ITF) announcement, MEEZA, the leading managed IT service provider in the State of Qatar, is announcing the opening of the subscription period for its shares today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, for Qatari individual and corporate investors.

The period will be open until June 19, 2023, allowing interested investors to subscribe to the IPO and benefit from the company’s strong and stable growth.

The total offering comprises of 324,490,000 ordinary fully paid-up shares at an offering price of QAR 2.17 per share, which includes QAR 1.00 of nominal value, a premium of QAR 1.16 and Offering and Listing Fees of QAR 0.01 per Share.

The offering is open to Qatari citizens and legal entities incorporated in Qatar in accordance with the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Rulebook, the Qatar Financial Market Authority (QFMA) Offering Rules and the Articles.

All other investors will have the chance to purchase the shares on the secondary market, once MEEZA is listed, which is expected sometime in July subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

To subscribe, investors must submit subscription application through any of the Receiving Banks, either online or manually in the respective branches, along with a valid Qatar National ID for Individual Investors, or a Commercial Registration Number for Corporate Investors, together with payment in full for the amount you wish to use to subscribe for the Offer Shares.

Before investing in the shares, investors should review the Offering Prospectus approved by the QFMA, which is available at the Company’s website at www.meeza.net/ipo and the Listing Advisor and Offering Manager website at www.qinvest.com/media-center/press-release.

The Lead Receiving Bank is Qatar National Bank QPSC, receiving banks are: Ahli Bank QPSC, Arab Bank Group PLC, Commercial Bank PSQC, Doha Bank QPSC, Masraf Al Rayan QPS, Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC and Qatar International Islamic Bank QPSC.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).