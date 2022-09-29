Cairo – Qalaa Holdings turned to net earnings of EGP 7.33 billion during the first half (H1) of 2022, against net losses of EGP 3.23 billion in H1-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 4.03 in H1-22, versus a loss per share of EGP 1.77 in H1-21, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, revenues during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 surged to EGP 45.66 billion, compared to EGP 18.17 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone business, the company suffered net losses worth EGP 831.27 million in H1-22, a hike from EGP 194.99 million in H1-21.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the EGX-listed firm reported EGP 6.36 billion in net profits, versus net losses of EGP 1.28 billion in Q2-21. Basic EPS stood at EGP 3.49 in Q2-22, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.70 in Q2-21.

Additionally, the company’s revenue during Q2-22 totalled EGP 26.98 billion, up from EGP 10.17 billion in Q2-21.

In 2021, the company incurred EGP 5.70 billion worth of losses, a drop from EGP 9.57 billion in 2020, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).