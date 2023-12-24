Arab Finance: Qalaa Holdings earned consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 1.736 million during the first nine months of 2023, up by 104.94% year on year (YoY) from EGP 847,114, according to the firm’s financial statements.

Revenues rose by 21.62% YoY hitting EGP 84.383 million during the January-September period of this year from EGP 69.385 during the first nine months of 2022.

In terms of standalone business, the company’s net losses after tax reached EGP 1.392 million, up from EGP 1.085 million.

Qalaa Holdings is an Egypt-based company engaged in private equity investment activities.

The company manages an investment portfolio that consists of 19 opportunity-specific funds and spans 14 industrial sectors such as energy, cement manufacturing, solid waste management, real estate, mining, agricultural, glass manufacturing, transportation, and metallurgy.

