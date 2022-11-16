Cairo – Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) has turned to standalone net losses of EGP 222.96 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

This is compared to net profits of EGP 49.49 million recorded since the company's split until 30 September 2021.

Total losses in revenues amounted to EGP 246.04 million during 9M-22, compared to revenues worth EGP 52.26 million since the company's split until 30 September 2021.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the company shifted to consolidated net losses of EGP 114.76 million, against net earnings of EGP 36.65 million in H1-21.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm reported standalone net losses of EGP 234.45 million in H1-22, compared to net profits of EGP 55.17 million since the company's split until 30 June 2021.

