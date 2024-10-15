Bank Muscat, Oman's biggest lender by assets, made a net profit of 170.79 million riyals ($443 million) for nine-month 2024, up 7.5% year-on-year (YoY).

The net interest income from conventional banking and net income from Islamic financing stood at OMR 294 million for the period, up 4.6% YoY.

Net impairment for credit and other losses was OMR 45 million compared with OMR 49.25 million in the year-ago period.

Net Loans and advances, including Islamic financing receivables, rose 4% to OMR 10.27 billion as against OMR 9.860 billion.

Customer deposits, including Islamic deposits, increased by 6.6% to OMR10.1 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

