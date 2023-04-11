Oman’s Al Ahli Bank said it has received a non-binding offer from Bank Dhofar S.A.O.G exploring the possibility of a merger between them.

In a regulatory filing on the Muscat Stock Exchange where its shares trade, Al Ahli Bank said its board of directors would study the offer

Bank Dhofar, Oman's second-largest lender by assets, was previously in talks with smaller rival Bank Sohar on a possible merger, but ended negotiations as they were unable to reach an agreement.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

