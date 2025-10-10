The institutional asset management platform of ARIA Commodities’ group has announced a reverse takeover (RTO) transaction with Kibo Energy, the dual-listed energy development company.

The $135 million acquisition, transacted in concert with ARIA’s group institutional asset management business, will be satisfied through the issuance of approximately 966 million new Kibo shares at a deemed price of £0.104 ($0.14) per share, following a proposed 1,600-to-1 share consolidation.

The transaction marks a significant reverse takeover (RTO) under AIM Rule 14 and represents Kibo’s strategic pivot toward large-scale, global industrial decarbonisation.

Carbon Resilience controls a portfolio of eight strategically located renewable energy sites across Queensland, spanning more than 900,000 hectares and offering a potential generation capacity exceeding 14 GW.

The projects combine onshore wind, solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to deliver firm, dispatchable clean-power solutions supporting:

National grid supply,

Industrial electrification,

Data-centre power resilience,

Critical minerals processing,

Green steel and low-carbon fuels production.

Matt Brittain, CIO at ARIA Commodities, commented: “We’ve instituted a process which paves the way for realising significant value in what constitutes one of APAC’s largest green electron opportunities. Supported by a world class global and local development team, the transaction will afford the opportunity for institutions, industry participants and commercial end users, to participate in an almost peerless Power-2-X proposition.”

The proposed RTO is expected to re-admit Kibo to trading on AIM following shareholder approval and regulatory sign-off.

Once completed, the enlarged group will partner with global blue chip partners to deliver a decarbonisation platform which includes sustainable aviation fuel, green steel and marine fuels.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).