Riyadh: The board members of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the merger of Tharawat Tuwaiq Financial Company and AlKhair Capital Saudi Arabia Company.

The CMA granted its approval on 20 October 2025, according to a bourse filing.

Tharawat Tuwaiq is a Saudi multi-service investment management and CMA-regulated company that engages in managing investment and advisory services with authorized capital of SAR 20 million.

Alkhair Capital Saudi Arabia commenced operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in August 2009. The company seeks to provide the market with an integrated and comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant investment products and services.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

