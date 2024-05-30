North Upper Egypt for Development and Agricultural Production (NUDAP) reported EGP 976,550 in consolidated net losses after tax attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, against net profits of EGP 167,688, as per a statement.

Revenues came in at EGP 5.331 million in the three-month period, down from EGP 6.905 million in the corresponding period last year.

The company suffered standalone net losses after tax of EGP 967,310 in Q1 2024, versus net profits of EGP 182,328 in Q1 2023.

NUDAP is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the agricultural sector. The company is primarily engaged in producing and trading agricultural chemicals such as fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides.

