Riyadh – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the National Medical Care Company (NMC) has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 10% of the company's capital, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 1 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 44.85 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The dividends are set to be paid on 31 May 2022.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax jumped by 40.18% to SAR 136.35 million from SAR 97.26 million in 2020.

