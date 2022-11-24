The net profits of the National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt (NBK-Egypt) grew by 22.55% annually during the first nine months of 2022 to EGP 1.28 billion (KWD 22.80 million), compared to EGP 1.05 billion (KWD 20.30 million) in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The rise in 9M-22 profits will enhance NBK group’s profitability and promote the diversification of its income sources, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, NBK-Egypt reported net profits of EGP 756.50 million (about KWD 13.80 million), a hike of 9% when compared to EGP 694 million (around KWD 13.40 million) in the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

