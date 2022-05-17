Riyadh – The board of Nayifat Finance Company has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.75 per share for both the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 as well as Q1-22.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out a total of SAR 75 million, representing 7.50% of the capital, for 100 million eligible shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

The eligibility and distribution dates for Q4-21 and Q1-22 dividends will be on 17 and 30 May, respectively.

It is worth noting that Nayifat logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 49.52 million in Q1-22, a decline of 14.50% from SAR 57.92 million in Q1-21.

