Abu Dhabi – The net profits of the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) hit AED 399.92 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 385.46 million.

NBQ registered interest income valued at AED 672.40 million in the January-September 2024 period, compared to AED 546.71 million in 9M-23, according to the interim financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 0.20 in 9M-24 from AED 0.19 in the year-ago period.

The total assets surged to AED 16.53 billion at the end of September 2024 from AED 14.77 billion as of 31 December 2023, while the customer deposits enlarged to AED 10.17 billion from AED 8.72 billion.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, NBQ generated AED 114.55 million in net profit, marking a decline from AED 130.33 million in the year-ago period.

The interest income jumped to AED 224.13 billion in Q3-24 from AED 196.23 million in Q3-23, while the basic and diluted EPS dropped to AED 0.06 from AED 0.07.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, NBQ recorded YoY higher consolidated net profit at AED 285.36 million, compared to AED 255.12 million.

