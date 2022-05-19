Riyadh – Nahdi Medical Company has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 237.50 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual growth of 21.79% from SAR 195 million.

The revenues reached SAR 2.07 billion in the January-March 2022 period, a 4.96 % year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 1.98 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.83 in Q1-22, higher than SAR 1.50 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 rose by 5.38% from SAR 1.97 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits leaped by 65.85% from SAR 143.20 million.

It is worth noting that Nahdi Medical started the listing and trading of its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on 22 March this year.

