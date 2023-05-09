LONDON - Global equity index provider MSCI is to apply "special treatment" on Egyptian securities listed in its indexes following investor feedback about low FX liquidity in the country.

In a note published late on Monday, MSCI said the issues meant it would not "implement any changes as part of upcoming index reviews for any securities classified in Egypt for MSCI Egypt indexes, impacted composite, derived and custom indexes."

MSCI is scheduled to release the results of its quarterly index review where it provides investors with an update on securities that will be added or removed from its equity benchmarks on Thursday after U.S. market close.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)