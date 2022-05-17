Riyadh – Mouwasat Medical Services Company has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 150.21 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up 2.05% from SAR 147.19 million in Q1-21.

The company's revenues stood at SAR 566.97 million in the January-March 2022 period, an annual growth of 6.15% from SAR 534.12 million, according to the interim financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.50 in Q1-22 from SAR 1.47 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-22 revenues increased by 2.65% from SAR 552.33 million in Q4-21, while the net profits went up by 2.20% from SAR 146.97 million.

Last year, Mouwasat achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 578 million, higher by 9.46% than SAR 528 million in 2020.

