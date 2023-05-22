Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Markets edgy as US debt ceiling talks near crunch time

S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Japan's Nikkei flat

Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

The S&P 500's 9% rally this year has been driven by a handful of the index's biggest stocks

Gold inches higher on US debt ceiling talks, banking sector uncertainty

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,979.79 per ounce

Oil slips as U.S. debt caution offset supply concerns

Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.10 a barrel

Dollar on defensive after dovish Powell, debt ceiling setback

The greenback slipped 0.15% to 137.715 yen at the start of the week

NFTs belonging to bankrupt crypto firm fetch nearly $2.5mln at auction

Three Arrows Capital purchased it for 135 ether in 2021, equal to about $341,786 at the time, according to DappRadar

