PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asia shares turn mixed, gold tops $2,100 an ounce
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was still up 0.4%
Dollar on shaky ground as Fed rate cut bets strengthen
Sterling was last trading around $1.2682, easing off a three-month high
Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus
Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.16 a barrel
Gold prices scale record high as Fed rate-cut bets support
Spot gold was up 0.8% at $2,087.79 per ounce
Bitcoin breaks $40,000 as momentum builds
The world's biggest currency hit as high as $40,210 in Sunday trade, its highest since April 2022
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil; Saudi gains
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon