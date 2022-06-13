PHOTO
Asian stocks slump amid risks from U.S. CPI, China COVID struggle
Japan's Nikkei slumped 2.78%, and South Korea's Kospi declined 2.78%
Oil prices slide on Beijing COVID warning, inflation concerns
Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel
Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher
Central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to curtail inflation will remain in focus this week
Gold prised off 1-month high as U.S. bond yields climb
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise to highest since May 9
