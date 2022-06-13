Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks slump amid risks from U.S. CPI, China COVID struggle

Japan's Nikkei slumped 2.78%, and South Korea's Kospi declined 2.78%

Oil prices slide on Beijing COVID warning, inflation concerns

Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel



Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher

Central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to curtail inflation will remain in focus this week



Gold prised off 1-month high as U.S. bond yields climb

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise to highest since May 9

