Asia stocks slip, dollar gains before U.S. inflation test

Dollar extends gains before U.S. CPI, retail data

Gold subdued as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

U.S. dollar index up 0.1%

Dollar hangs near 5-week high as inflation data looms; yen slips

The U.S. currency gained 0.18% to 131.63 yen, although well within the range of the past week of 129.80 to 132.90

Oil falls on demand concerns as impact of Russian output cut fades

Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.70 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices; Egypt down

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%

Wall St Week Ahead: Last year's laggards lead U.S. stocks' 2023 rebound, for now

Smaller stocks that tumbled in 2022 have also burst out of the gate

